iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is West Wealth Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 210.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,985 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,882,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,241,000 after buying an additional 69,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,591. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

