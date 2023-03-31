J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.86) target price on the stock.

JDW has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.84) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

JDW stock opened at GBX 725.50 ($8.91) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 833 ($10.23). The company has a market capitalization of £934.08 million, a PE ratio of 4,813.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 489.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

About J D Wetherspoon

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin acquired 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £11,882,000 ($14,598,845.07). Insiders purchased 2,600,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,229,844 in the last three months. 28.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

