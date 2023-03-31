Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.73.

LULU opened at $358.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.80. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 45.15%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

