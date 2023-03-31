Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $209.50.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

