Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 3,747 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 2.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

