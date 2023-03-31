Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Price Performance

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

