Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $778,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $94.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.84.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

