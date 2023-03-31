Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

