Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

