Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Invesco Trading Up 1.6 %

IVZ opened at $16.37 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

