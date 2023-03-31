Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $538,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,414 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,863,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,024,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

