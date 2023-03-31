Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.55. 61,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 43,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

