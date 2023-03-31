James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Halstead Price Performance

James Halstead stock opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.24) on Friday. James Halstead has a 12 month low of GBX 165.55 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of £760.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,016.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Get James Halstead alerts:

About James Halstead

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. It serves healthcare, education, offices, retail, sports, and leisure facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.