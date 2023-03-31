James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.25

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
James Halstead Price Performance
James Halstead stock opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.24) on Friday. James Halstead has a 12 month low of GBX 165.55 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.12). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of £760.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,016.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30.
About James Halstead
