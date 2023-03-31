Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of JSMD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

