JB Capital LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

