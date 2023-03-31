JB Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $43.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

