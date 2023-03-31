JB Capital LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

