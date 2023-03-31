JB Capital LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,004,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS ICVT opened at $71.90 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.