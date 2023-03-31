JB Capital LLC Purchases 3,944 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

