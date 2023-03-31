JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

JD traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,247,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,548. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

