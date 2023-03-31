Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $145.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.57.

BNTX opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.22. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 55.60% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

