JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $858.99

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $858.99 and traded as low as $680.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $695.00, with a volume of 77 shares traded.
JG Boswell Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $808.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $857.68.
JG Boswell Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.27%.
About JG Boswell
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
