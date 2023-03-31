Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

