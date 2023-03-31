Jmac Enterprises LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

