Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IHI stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.