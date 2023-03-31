Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $501,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 270.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

EDEN opened at €106.48 ($114.50) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($76.46). The stock has a market cap of $218.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of €101.29 and a 200-day moving average of €92.63.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

