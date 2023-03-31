Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 3,044 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 6.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWD opened at $151.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

