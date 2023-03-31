Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 8,452 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

