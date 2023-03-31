Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 991 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.