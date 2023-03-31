Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 815,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 138,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.