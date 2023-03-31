John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDGJF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.52 on Friday. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

