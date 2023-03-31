Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,094,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 144,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

