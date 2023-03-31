Joystick (JOY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,003.51

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2,003.51 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00201267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,117.45 or 1.00021284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06158358 USD and is up 14.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,035.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

