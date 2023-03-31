JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 899,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 242,178 shares.The stock last traded at $46.86 and had previously closed at $46.79.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

