JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €14.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($15.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.95 ($10.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.11. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.31 ($5.71) and a 12-month high of €11.16 ($12.00).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.