JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.97 ($7.49) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.63 and a 200-day moving average of €6.08.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

