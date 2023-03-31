JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.29) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($51.60) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.56) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.53) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.65).

Diageo Stock Performance

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,587.50 ($44.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,550.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,647.70. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,363 ($41.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,067 ($49.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,266.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Diageo

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 4,936.71%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 236 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,508 ($43.10) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,171.86). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

