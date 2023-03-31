JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $123.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.54 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

