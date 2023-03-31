JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURBY. HSBC downgraded Burberry Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,097.89.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

