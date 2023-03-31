Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,125.68

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,125.68 ($99.84) and traded as high as GBX 8,840 ($108.61). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,800 ($108.12), with a volume of 4,096 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £543.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5,858.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,893.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

Judges Scientific Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4,600.00%.

(Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.