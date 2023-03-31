Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,125.68

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,125.68 ($99.84) and traded as high as GBX 8,840 ($108.61). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,800 ($108.12), with a volume of 4,096 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
The firm has a market cap of £543.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5,858.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,893.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
