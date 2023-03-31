K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Trading Up 0.3%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 36,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 52,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNTNF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, January 20th.



The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

