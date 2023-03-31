Kaspa Price Up 72% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $512.38 million and approximately $39.11 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,615,601,012 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,599,582,153.567814 with 17,599,583,141.334618 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03015728 USD and is up 14.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $66,816,340.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

