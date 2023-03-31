Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,900 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Katitas Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.