Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.43

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 23581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Keppel Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

About Keppel

(Get Rating)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.