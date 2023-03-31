KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.