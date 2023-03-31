Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in March

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.
Keyence Stock Performance
Shares of KYCCF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $481.28. 1,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143. Keyence has a 1-year low of $307.70 and a 1-year high of $493.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.76 and its 200 day moving average is $408.13.
About Keyence
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keyence (KYCCF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.