Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 15.8% in March

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Keyence Stock Performance

Shares of KYCCF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $481.28. 1,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143. Keyence has a 1-year low of $307.70 and a 1-year high of $493.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.76 and its 200 day moving average is $408.13.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

