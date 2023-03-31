Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) were down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 239,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 187,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of C$10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.12.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

