Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €46.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Monday.

Stock Up 3.2 %

FRA:KGX opened at €35.92 ($38.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.36. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

