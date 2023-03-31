Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:KEC opened at C$11.79 on Monday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.32. The firm has a market cap of C$521.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$1.41. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company had revenue of C$194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 3.8311258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

