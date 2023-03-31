Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, LTG Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

See Also

